Ramsey (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Ramsey's expected to miss the majority of the season after undergoing surgery on his left meniscus in late July, so this move comes as no surprise. The star cornerback will miss a minimum of four games after being placed on injured reserve, but his absence is expected to linger beyond that point, as Ramsey's return timeline is projected to stretch into December.