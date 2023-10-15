Ramsey is "far ahead of his schedule" from the surgery he underwent in late July to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and could be ready to return to practice as soon as this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

At the time surgery was performed, Ramsey had been projected for a December return to game action, but just two and a half months after having the procedure, the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback is already healing faster than anticipated. The Dolphins will presumably re-evaluate the 28-year-old Monday or Tuesday before deciding whether to open his 21-day evaluation window at some point during the upcoming week. Whenever Ramsey is cleared to practice, Pelissero relays that he'll be ramped up gradually. With that in mind, Ramsey is probably unlikely to play in a highly-anticipated Week 7 game against the Eagles, but a return from injured reserve at any point thereafter suddenly looks more realistic.