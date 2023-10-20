Ramsey (knee) won't be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Ramsey returned to practice this week with three limited sessions, and his 21-day window to come off IR opened as a result. He's looking to return from a torn meniscus that required surgery in late July. The star corner's next opportunity to make his season debut will come Week 8 versus the Patriots.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey: Return window opens•
-
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey: Progressing, could practice Week 7•
-
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey: Heading to IR•
-
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey: Expected to hit IR•
-
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey: Expected to miss most of season•
-
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey: Undergoing knee surgery Friday•