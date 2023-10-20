Ramsey (knee) will remain on injured reserve and not play in Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Ramsey returned to practice this week with three limited sessions, and his 21-day window to come off IR opened as a result. He is looking to return from a torn meniscus that required surgery in late July. The star corner's next opportunity to make his season debut will come in Week 8 versus the Patriots.