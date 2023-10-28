Ramsey (knee) has been activated off the Dolphins' injured reserve list and is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Eagles.

Ramsey has been upping his practice reps and intensity throughout the week. Though he's listed questionable, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thursday that the Dolphins are expecting Ramsey to make his 2023 season debut against the divisional rival Patriots. The 2016 first-round pick was acquired by Miami in March from the Rams in exchange for a third-round pick but missed training camp after sustaining a knee injury in late July at the beginning of training camp. Ramsey's return is a welcome one for the Dolphins' secondary, who could be without Xavien Howard (groin) for a second straight week.