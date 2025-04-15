Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Tuesday that after numerous conversations with Ramsey "we decided it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward [separately]", Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Miami has already paid a $4 million (a roster bonus) of the $25.1 million fully guaranteed that Ramsey is due in 2025, leaving a potential trade partner with the bill for only $21.1 million this year. Of that sum, $18.98 million comes as a bonus due Week 1, a cap hit spread around future seasons and potentially open to restructuring, making his contract relatively trade-friendly for the 2025 season. Ramsey played all 17 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2024 and remained a high-end starter, though failed to earn a Pro Bowl nod for the first time since his rookie year (min. 10 games played). There should be no shortage of teams interested in trading for Ramsey, though in the event that no deal can be worked out, Grier said "if he's here, we'll deal with it."