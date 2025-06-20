The Dolphins are expected to finalize a trade dealing Ramsey before training camp, and the cornerback's preferred destination would be a West Coast team such as the Rams or Chargers, Dante Collinelli of SI.com reports.

Ramsey and Miami appear united in a mutual desire to part ways, and it's unsurprising that interested teams would want the veteran cornerback present for the start of training camp. Both teams in Los Angeles would benefit from adding a proven starting boundary corner such as Ramsey, though Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that "there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring," though he said the team is "always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players." The Steelers have also reportedly emerged as an interested party among the Dolphins' trade talks.