Ramsey (knee) is set to undergo surgery on his left meniscus Friday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Ramsey's return timeline has yet to do determined, but the cornerback won't be ready for the start of the season. Louis-Jacques adds that a source told his ESPN colleague Adam Schefter that Ramsey could be looking at a multi-month recovery. A more concrete return timeline will likely be established once Ramsey begins his post-surgery rehab process.