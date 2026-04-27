Tolbert is facing added competition for snaps, routes and targets after the Dolphins selected three rookie wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft, Matt Sullivan of The Sporting News reports.

Miami's main free agent additions to the wide receiver corps after trading Jayen Waddle to the Broncos and cutting Tyreek Hill (ACL) were Tolbert and Tutu Atwell, who joined incumbent 2024 sixth-round pick Malik Washington atop a wide open depth chart. Those veteran being joined by rookie third-round picks Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell (ACL), as well as fifth-rounder Kevin Coleman, now muddles the breakdown of available targets, especially in what seems like a run-first offense headlined by RB De'Von Achane and new dual-threat QB Malik Willis. Tolbert still figures to get every opportunity to compete for a starting role this offseason, but he and Atwell signed just one-year prove-it deals with Miami so the team has greater incentive to develop Douglas, Bell and Coleman.