Tolbert is slated to sign a one-year contract with the Dolphins, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Tolbert reportedly has a close relationship with new Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis, which may have played a role in the former Dallas wide receiver's decision to sign with Miami. Across four regular seasons with the Cowboys, Tolbert recorded 1,093 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Most of that production came in 2024, when Tolbert posted 610 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. Miami's wide receiver depth chart is up in the air behind Jaylen Waddle (ribs).