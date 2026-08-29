Tolbert caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Friday's 17-12 preseason loss to the Falcons.

Tolbert led the team in catches Friday as backup QBs Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski completed a combined 11 passes. The 27-year-old Tolbert is expected to be the top veteran contributor in Miami's young WR room, especially after the Dolphins traded Tutu Atwell to the Rams on Thursday. Third-year pro Malik Washington and rookies Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman represent Tolbert's top competition for regular-season snaps.