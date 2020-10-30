site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Jamal Perry: Out for Week 8
RotoWire Staff
Perry (foot) won't play Sunday against the Rams, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Wolfe speculates that the Dolphins may opt to promote Tae Hayes from the practice squad to fill Perry's depth role in the secondary.
