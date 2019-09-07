The Dolphins claimed Crawford off waivers Wednesday &#8203;per the NFL's official transaction log.

Crawford was unable to make the Packers' 53-man roster, but the Dolphins are willing to take a chance on him. He projects to provide depth at linebacker, and could see action right away if Charles Harris (wrist) is unable to go Sunday against the Ravens.

