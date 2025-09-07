Dolphins' James Daniels: Cleared to play vs. Indy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Daniels looked to be trending in the wrong direction after missing Friday's practice due to an ankle injury. However, the 2018 second-rounder has been cleared to play Sunday and will serve as the Dolphins' starting right guard while Kion Smith serves in a backup role.
More News
-
Dolphins' James Daniels: Could play Week 1•
-
Dolphins' James Daniels: Participating in training camp•
-
Dolphins' James Daniels: Still finding role with new team•
-
Dolphins' James Daniels: Limited participant at minicamp•
-
Dolphins' James Daniels: Expects to be ready for Week 1•
-
Dolphins' James Daniels: Signs with Miami•