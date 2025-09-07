default-cbs-image
Daniels (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Daniels looked to be trending in the wrong direction after missing Friday's practice due to an ankle injury. However, the 2018 second-rounder has been cleared to play Sunday and will serve as the Dolphins' starting right guard while Kion Smith serves in a backup role.

