Daniels (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Daniels downgraded from limited practice participation Thursday to a DNP on Friday, so it appears he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Miami's regular-season opener. If the veteran offensive lineman is unable to suit up Sunday, Kion Smith is expected to step in and start at right guard.