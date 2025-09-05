Dolphins' James Daniels: Could play Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Daniels downgraded from limited practice participation Thursday to a DNP on Friday, so it appears he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Miami's regular-season opener. If the veteran offensive lineman is unable to suit up Sunday, Kion Smith is expected to step in and start at right guard.
