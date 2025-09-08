Dolphins' James Daniels: In line to miss time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that Daniels is expected to miss a couple of weeks due to a pectoral injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Daniels pectoral injury was feared to be season-ending, so McDaniel's comments Monday come as great news for Miami. The veteran offensive lineman signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Dolphins in March after spending the last three years of his career in Pittsburgh. Kion Smith is likely to step in and start at right guard in Daniels' stead.
