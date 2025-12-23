Dolphins' James Daniels: Likely done for season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Daniels (pectoral) is not expected to play again this season, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Signed to a three-year deal during the offseason, Daniels played a total of three offensive snaps in Week 1 and has been sidelined ever since. Cole Strange will continue to work at right guard for Miami.
More News
-
Dolphins' James Daniels: Not close to return•
-
Dolphins' James Daniels: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Dolphins' James Daniels: In line to miss time•
-
Dolphins' James Daniels: Won't return Sunday•
-
Dolphins' James Daniels: Exits with pec issue Sunday•
-
Dolphins' James Daniels: Cleared to play vs. Indy•