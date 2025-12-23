default-cbs-image
Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Daniels (pectoral) is not expected to play again this season, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Signed to a three-year deal during the offseason, Daniels played a total of three offensive snaps in Week 1 and has been sidelined ever since. Cole Strange will continue to work at right guard for Miami.

