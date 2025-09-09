The Dolphins placed Daniels (pectoral) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Daniels suffered a pectoral injury during the Dolphins' Week 1 loss to the Colts on Sunday. The injury isn't considered season-ending, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, but the 2018 second-rounder will be required to miss at least the next four games, which makes Week 6 against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 12 the earliest he is eligible to return. Kion Smith will likely take over as the Dolphins' starting right guard in Daniels' absence.