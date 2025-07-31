default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Daniels (Achilles) was cleared to start practicing Wednesday, Claude Smalls of the Miami Herald reports.

After suffering a torn Achilles tendon last September, Daniels has finally returned to the practice field. The 27-year-old signed a three-year, $24 million deal with Miami in March and started all four games he appeared in with Pittsburgh last season.

More News