The Dolphins are slated to sign Daniels (Achilles) to a three-year, $24 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Daniels started the first four games of last season at right guard for the Steelers, but he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4 and missed the remainder of the campaign. Daniels played right guard in his three seasons with Pittsburgh, but he also has experience at left guard and center. The offensive line as a whole is a major need area for the Dolphins. In addition to Daniels, the Dolphins also agreed to terms with Larry Borom on Monday.