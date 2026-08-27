Hunter was traded from the Rams to the Dolphins in exchange for wide receiver Tutu Atwell on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hunter will join Miami's roster after he was limited to 22 snaps on special teams over five contests with the Rams in his rookie campaign last season. The running back was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he was never able to carve out a role for himself behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in Los Angeles. Hunter will have a chance to compete with Ollie Gordon (ribs) for the No. 3 role in the Dolphins' backfield, but he may have to settle for a practice squad spot to open 2026.