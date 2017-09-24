Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Active Sunday

Landry (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets in New York, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

After a week in which he followed a DNP/limited/full practice regimen, the Dolphins tabbed Landry as questionable to suit up Sunday, but he'll nonetheless be available as one of the team's top two wideouts. While head coach Adam Gase may lean on Jay Ajayi (knee) to exploit a porous run defense, Landry is coming off a 15-target performance in Week 2, making him a great candidate to tack on to the league-worst four touchdown receptions allowed to wideouts by the Jets this season.