Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Active Sunday
Landry (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets in New York, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
After a week in which he followed a DNP/limited/full practice regimen, the Dolphins tabbed Landry as questionable to suit up Sunday, but he'll nonetheless be available as one of the team's top two wideouts. While head coach Adam Gase may lean on Jay Ajayi (knee) to exploit a porous run defense, Landry is coming off a 15-target performance in Week 2, making him a great candidate to tack on to the league-worst four touchdown receptions allowed to wideouts by the Jets this season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Expected to play against the Jets•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Returns to practice•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Knee issue downplayed•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Equals career high with 13 receptions in win•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...