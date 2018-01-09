Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Added to Pro Bowl
Landry has been selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Landry will replace DeAndre Hopkins, who will be forced to miss the game due to an injury. Landry led the league in receptions this past season with 112 but is still a question mark to return to the team next season. He can become a free agent in March and will likely be one of the more sought-after receivers in the pass-happy NFL.
