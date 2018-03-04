Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Agrees to franchise tag
Landry will sign a franchise tag with the Dolphins on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport assumes this is a signal that a trade is on the horizon since the Dolphins and Landry couldn't agree to a long-term deal. In 16 games last season, the LSU product hauled in a league-best 112 receptions for 987 yards and 13 touchdowns. Landry is an elite talent, but his yards per catch dropped from 12.08 to 8.81 between the 2016 and 2017 seasons, respectively, while failing to record a 100-yard game in the latter season. Still, the asking price for Landry hovers around two first-round picks, and it'll be exciting to see the extent of his potential if he's traded and matched with a high-caliber quarterback -- something he hasn't had during his four-season stint in Miami.
