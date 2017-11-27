Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Another prolific reception total in loss

Landry grabbed eight of nine targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Landry paced the Dolphins in both catches and receiving yards, bringing his totals to 14 receptions for 165 yards over the last pair of contests. The fourth-year wideout continues to benefit from one of the most reliable target shares of any receiver in the NFL, already having logged eight games with double-digit looks this season and receiving no fewer than seven in any contest. Landry continues to be a PPR superstar and ultra-reliable cash game play in DFS contests, a trend that should continue despite a tough matchup against the Broncos' secondary in Week 13.