Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Avoids injury tag for Week 13

Landry (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Landry was a full participant in Friday's practice, clearing up any concern about his availability for the Week 13 matchup. While Landry has been a go-to option this season for both of the Miami quarterbacks that have started games (Jay Cutler and Matt Moore), he could have more difficultly than normal translating his high volume of targets into useful production Sunday. It's expected that Landry will be shadowed for much of the contest by the Broncos' main slot corner, Chris Harris, a three-time Pro Bowler who has been thrown at 35 times this season and has allowed just 19 completions, according to Pro Football Focus.