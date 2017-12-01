Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Avoids injury tag for Week 13
Landry (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Landry was a full participant in Friday's practice, clearing up any concern about his availability for the Week 13 matchup. While Landry has been a go-to option this season for both of the Miami quarterbacks that have started games (Jay Cutler and Matt Moore), he could have more difficultly than normal translating his high volume of targets into useful production Sunday. It's expected that Landry will be shadowed for much of the contest by the Broncos' main slot corner, Chris Harris, a three-time Pro Bowler who has been thrown at 35 times this season and has allowed just 19 completions, according to Pro Football Focus.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Another prolific reception total in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Successful downfield in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Puts in full practice•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Listed as limited participant•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Scores in Monday's defeat•
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...