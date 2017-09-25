Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Brings in six receptions Sunday

Landry (knee) hauled in six of 11 targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Jets.

Landry checked in second on the team in receptions behind DeVante Parker and saw double-digit targets for the second time in as many games to open 2017. The 24-year-old has opened the season displaying encouraging rapport with new signal caller Jay Cutler, as he's been able to bring in 19 of 26 looks for 126 yards. While he won't typically produce much downfield, Landry sports one of the safer fantasy floors in any format due to his sure hands and robust target share. He'll look to continue his strong start in Week 4 showdown versus the Saints in London.