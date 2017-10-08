Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Catches game-winning touchdown

Landry caught five of 10 targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Titans.

Landry functioned as the alpha dog in Miami's passing game after Devante Parker left with an ankle injury, as no other Dolphins receiver topped 15 yards in this one. His six-yard touchdown with 10:33 to play in the fourth quarter broke a 10-10 tie, so Landry was able to beat Tennessee's suspect secondary despite the increased attention. The possession receiver's massive share of targets makes him a strong option despite a lack of scoring opportunities, as the touchdown was his first on 30 catches this season.