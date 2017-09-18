Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Equals career high with 13 receptions in win

Landry (knee) brought in 13 of 15 targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers. He also misfired on one pass attempt and lost seven yards on his sole rush.

Landry took advantage of a Chargers secondary missing star cornerback Jason Verrett (knee), equaling his career high in catches while serving as Jay Cutler's favorite target on the day. The fourth-year wideout showed no ill effects from the minor knee ailment that had afflicted him late in the practice week, and his rapport with Cutler certainly provides plenty of reason for optimism going forward. He'll look to build on his season-opening effort versus the Jets in Week 3.