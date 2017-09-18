Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Equals career high with 13 receptions in win
Landry (knee) brought in 13 of 15 targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers. He also misfired on one pass attempt and lost seven yards on his sole rush.
Landry took advantage of a Chargers secondary missing star cornerback Jason Verrett (knee), equaling his career high in catches while serving as Jay Cutler's favorite target on the day. The fourth-year wideout showed no ill effects from the minor knee ailment that had afflicted him late in the practice week, and his rapport with Cutler certainly provides plenty of reason for optimism going forward. He'll look to build on his season-opening effort versus the Jets in Week 3.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Suits up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Will not be limited Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Listed as questionable, but expected to play•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Lands on injury report after limited practice Friday•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Still under investigation•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...