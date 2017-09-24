Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Expected to play against the Jets
Landry (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Jets, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Landry was a full participant in Friday's practice, so he should be good to go, but check back before game time just to confirm. Expect a lot of targets in the short areas of the field.
