Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Expected to play against the Jets

Landry (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Jets, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Landry was a full participant in Friday's practice, so he should be good to go, but check back before game time just to confirm. Expect a lot of targets in the short areas of the field.

