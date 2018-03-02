Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Granted ability to seek trade

Landry has been given permission to seek and facilitate a trade from the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After failing to agree to a long-term extension, the Dolphins placed a $16.2 million franchise tag on Landry last week -- but that doesn't guarantee the wideout will call Miami home come Week 1. It was initially believed that any trade for Landry would have to involve two first-round draft picks, but it has been reported that the asking price has lowered for the Dolphins. Landry is coming off an NFL-leading 112-catch season, to go along with 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games.