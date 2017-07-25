Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Has yet to receive extenstion offer

Landry has yet to receive a contract offer from the Dolphins, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Landry is signed through the 2017 season and even if no extension is reached, Miami can always franchise him next year. That may be the worst-case scenario, however, as both Landry and the team expect a new contract to eventually get ironed out. He has caught 288 passes over the past three seasons and is once again expected to lead the team in receptions this year.