Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Heading to Cleveland
Landry is headed to the Browns in exchange for a pair of draft picks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Landry signed his franchise tender Thursday to pave the way for the inevitable trade. He figures to continue working out of the slot upon joining Cleveland, where Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman will handle most of the outside wideout reps. The Browns figure to operate as a three-wide base offense to take advantage of their talented receiver group, though there's only so much that can be done without a competent passer to feed Landry and his teammates. The Browns surely will address their quarterback room via free agency and/or the draft, but they first intend to give Landry the type of multi-year contract he'd long been seeking in Miami, per Schefter. Meanwhile, the Dolphins presumably want 2015 first-round pick DeVante Parker to absorb some of Landry's vacated targets, and they'll also search for playmaking talent in the coming months. The trade will be official March 14 when the new league year begins.
