Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: In talks for trade
Landry's agent has talked with the Bears and Ravens, among others, about a potential trade for the wide receiver, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
With no long-term deal expected in Miami, the 25-year-old slot receiver will sign the franchise tag and hope his agent can find a trade with a team that's willing to give Landry the type of contract he's seeking. Baltimore and Chicago would be promising destinations in terms of maintaining his lofty target volume, as both teams have a glaring lack of receiving talent on their current rosters. No trade can officially go through until the new league year begins March 14.
