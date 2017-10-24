Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Investigation ends without discipline

NFL investigators officially closed their investigation of Landry on Tuesday after it was determined there was insufficient evidence for a violation of league's personal-conduct policy stemming from an April domestic battery incident, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Landry was cleared of the battery accusations back in September after police closed their investigations, but the NFL had continued to launch its own investigation into the receiver's off-field activity. With no suspension on the table, Landry should maintain his role as the Dolphins' top target in the passing game the rest of the season. Through seven contests, Landry has hauled in 45 balls for 365 yards and three touchdowns.