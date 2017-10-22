Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Keeps scoring streak alive
Landry reeled in seven of 11 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.
Landry got Miami rolling early with a four-yard touchdown grab to tie the game at seven apiece. It was his third straight game with a score. Landry really got rolling in the second half, however, when Matt Moore replaced an injured Jay Cutler. Five of Landry's catches, eight of his targets, and 80 of his yards came with Moore in the game. The two might be together again on Thursday as Jay Cutler looks to bounce back on a short week. Landry caught 15 of 22 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns in three Moore starts last season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Reaches end zone versus Falcons•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Set to meet with NFL on Oct. 24•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Catches game-winning TD•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Contributes six receptions in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Will not face charges•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Brings in six receptions Sunday•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...