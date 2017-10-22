Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Keeps scoring streak alive

Landry reeled in seven of 11 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

Landry got Miami rolling early with a four-yard touchdown grab to tie the game at seven apiece. It was his third straight game with a score. Landry really got rolling in the second half, however, when Matt Moore replaced an injured Jay Cutler. Five of Landry's catches, eight of his targets, and 80 of his yards came with Moore in the game. The two might be together again on Thursday as Jay Cutler looks to bounce back on a short week. Landry caught 15 of 22 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns in three Moore starts last season.

