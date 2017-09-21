Play

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Knee issue downplayed

Coach Adam Gase downplayed the knee issue that kept Landry out of practice Wednesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

While Gase acknowledged Thursday that both Landry and running back Jay Ajayi got "banged up a little" in the Dolphins' season opener, he added that neither player is dealing with a serious injury. Such a notion would be reinforced by the return to practice of either (or both) to practice Thursday.

