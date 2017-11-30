Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Limited at Thursday's practice
Landry (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice.
We'll revisit Landry's status no later than Friday to get a better handle on whether his limitations Thursday were maintenance-related, or indicative of a setback, but at this stage we'd still expect the wideout -- who practiced fully Wednesday -- to be a go Sunday against the Broncos.
