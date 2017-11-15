Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Listed as limited participant
Landry was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report with a chest injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Given that the Dolphins didn't actually practice Wednesday, the injury report merely serves as an estimation. Landry seemingly picked up a minor injury in Sunday's 45-21 loss to Carolina, though it didn't stop him from playing 93 percent of Miami's offensive snaps. He's averaging just 7.7 yards per catch and 52 receiving yards per game, but he's caught at least five passes every week and has scored a touchdown in five of his last six outings.
