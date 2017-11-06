Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Makes history in loss
Landry caught six of seven targets for 32 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Raiders.
Landry has regularly commanded a hefty target share since he entered the league in 2014 and made history Sunday by passing Anquan Boldin for the most receptions in a player's first four seasons in NFL history. Having seen double-digit looks in six of eight games this season, there doesn't seem to be any slowing down for Landry either. Adding to his current fantasy allure is the fact he's now reached the end zone in four of his past five games and is well on pace to shatter his career-high touchdown total (5) from his rookie season. Landry will look to keep it going in Week 10 against a Panthers secondary that had allowed only 6.6 YPA entering Week 9.
