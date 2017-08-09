Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: May not get contract extension

There still haven't been any serious negotiations between Landry and the Dolphins, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

At one time it was just a matter of when Landry would get that extension but now it just may not happen. There are multiple reasons for this. The injury to Ryan Tannehill (knee) forced the team to spend $10 million to sign Jay Cutler and that has put a serious dent into its salary cap space for both this season and next. There is also the battery investigation that Landry is currently involved in. The team would rather that problem be settled before any new contract talks occur. The last issue is that Landry has been having a great camp and the team may feel that a motivated Landry is a great Landry to have. If you add all of this together, it would seem unlikely that Landry gets a contract extension until after the season.