Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: May not return to Miami
Landry may have played his last game for the Dolphins, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The big question here may be what has happened between now and a month ago when the two sides exchanged contract proposals. Perhaps Landry wanted significantly more money than the Dolphins thought was feasible or perhaps his actions during the season finale Sunday versus Buffalo has given the organization pause in allocating such a large contract to a possible volatile player. Landry is unlikely to panic much as it doesn't matter if it's with Miami or another team, he's going to get paid, and paid well. His value likely only went up this season as he proved he can be much more than just a possession receiver with nine touchdowns. If Landry were to leave Miami, the team would likely try to replace him via the draft or in free agency as neither DeVante Parker nor Kenny Stills seems ready to take over the WR1 role for the team.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Ejected after fourth-quarter touchdown•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Wants to stay in Miami•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Posts 51 yards receiving in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Racks up 99 yards•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Scores twice against Patriots•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Posts five receptions in lopsided win•
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...