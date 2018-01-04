Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: May not return to Miami

Landry may have played his last game for the Dolphins, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The big question here may be what has happened between now and a month ago when the two sides exchanged contract proposals. Perhaps Landry wanted significantly more money than the Dolphins thought was feasible or perhaps his actions during the season finale Sunday versus Buffalo has given the organization pause in allocating such a large contract to a possible volatile player. Landry is unlikely to panic much as it doesn't matter if it's with Miami or another team, he's going to get paid, and paid well. His value likely only went up this season as he proved he can be much more than just a possession receiver with nine touchdowns. If Landry were to leave Miami, the team would likely try to replace him via the draft or in free agency as neither DeVante Parker nor Kenny Stills seems ready to take over the WR1 role for the team.