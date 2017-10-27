Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Modest involvement in loss
Landry brought in five of 12 targets for 33 yards in Thursday's 40-0 loss to the Ravens.
The possession receiver was generally a non-factor throughout the contest despite seeing his usual double-digit target share. Landry did manage to extend his season-long streak of posting at least five receptions in each contest, although he failed to log a touchdown catch for the first time since Week 4. The 24-year-old has had one of the safer PPR floors in the entire league this season, and with Jay Cutler projected to return in Week 9 against the Raiders, Landry could see a slight bump in production over his lackluster Week 8 numbers.
