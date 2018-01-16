Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: New contract about more than just money
Landry and the Dolphins will have to talk about more than just money before they come together on a new contract, Miami Herald reports.
Landry can become a free agent in March and wants to be paid among the elite receivers in the league. His numbers say that he does deserve to be among the best paid but the Dolphins have concerns other than just money. Landry doesn't always run precise or even correct routes. His emotions have gotten the best of him on more than just a few occasions. Landry also doesn't always get along with his coaches and at times will even ignore what they say. The problem for Miami is all of this may be true, but if they won't pay him, someone will. If Miami and Landry can't come to a deal, he will likely be one of the more coveted players when free agency begins this March.
