Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Not open to hometown discount

Landry's agent said the receiver is not willing to take a hometown discount to stay in Miami, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Landry's agent, Damarious Bilbo, also went on record to defend recent criticisms against the receiver by saying Landry is an emotional and high-energy player who serves as a valuable spark plug for the offense. Regardless, Landry will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year and, considering he's approaching his age-26 season in 2018, his next contract could be his last opportunity to break the bank. The LSU product is likely looking for a long-term contract in the same price range as fellow 2014 second-rounder Davante Adams, who recently inked a four-year, $58.75 million extension with the Packers. If Landry and the Dolphins are unable to strike a deal, it's possible Miami could slap him with either the franchise or transition tags, which would pay Landry about $16.5 million or $14.2 million, respectively.