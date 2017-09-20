Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Not practicing Wednesday

Landry (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jason Lieser of The Palm Beach Post reports

A late addition to the Dolphins' Week 2 injury report, Landry ended up catching 13 of 15 targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers. The Dolphins didn't report the wideout experienced a setback after the game, and Landry was spotted on a stationary bike at Wednesday's practice. While the early signs suggest his knee issue still isn't much of a concern, Landry's practice participation needs to monitored carefully Thursday and Friday as the Dolphins prepare for a Week 3 road game against the Jets.