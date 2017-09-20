Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Not practicing Wednesday
Landry (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jason Lieser of The Palm Beach Post reports
A late addition to the Dolphins' Week 2 injury report, Landry ended up catching 13 of 15 targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers. The Dolphins didn't report the wideout experienced a setback after the game, and Landry was spotted on a stationary bike at Wednesday's practice. While the early signs suggest his knee issue still isn't much of a concern, Landry's practice participation needs to monitored carefully Thursday and Friday as the Dolphins prepare for a Week 3 road game against the Jets.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Equals career high with 13 receptions in win•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Suits up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Will not be limited Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Listed as questionable, but expected to play•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Lands on injury report after limited practice Friday•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...