Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Posts 51 yards receiving in loss

Landry brought in five of seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Chiefs. He also lost a fumble.

For a change, Landry wasn't the most targeted wideout on the Dolphins, although his seven looks checked in second to DeVante Parker on the afternoon. He also short-circuited the team's opening possession by losing the handle on the Chiefs' 45-yard-line, with the ball being scooped up by Marcus Peters and surviving a replay review. Landry did keep his season-long streak of notching at least five receptions in each game alive, although Sunday marked the fourth time in the last five contests that he'd failed to find the end zone. The four-year veteran's tally did put him over the 100-catch mark for the second time in his career, and he'll look to add to that total when he finishes the 2017 campaign out against the Bills in Week 17.