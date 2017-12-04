Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Posts five receptions in lopsided win
Landry brought in five of six targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Broncos.
While Landry didn't seen anywhere near his usual target volume, he made the most of his opportunities, posting a catch rate of more than 80 percent for the second consecutive week. The fourth-year pro saw Kenny Stills outpace him in looks by an ample amount Sunday, but given Landry's typically robust role in the offense, that development can likely be considered an outlier. Factoring in his Week 13 production, Landry now has at least 80 receptions in each of the first four seasons of his career. He'll look to continue producing in a divisional showdown against the Patriots in Week 14.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Avoids injury tag for Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Another prolific reception total in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Successful downfield in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Puts in full practice•
-
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Listed as limited participant•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...