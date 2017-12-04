Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Posts five receptions in lopsided win

Landry brought in five of six targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Broncos.

While Landry didn't seen anywhere near his usual target volume, he made the most of his opportunities, posting a catch rate of more than 80 percent for the second consecutive week. The fourth-year pro saw Kenny Stills outpace him in looks by an ample amount Sunday, but given Landry's typically robust role in the offense, that development can likely be considered an outlier. Factoring in his Week 13 production, Landry now has at least 80 receptions in each of the first four seasons of his career. He'll look to continue producing in a divisional showdown against the Patriots in Week 14.