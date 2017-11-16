Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Puts in full practice
Landry (chest) practiced fully Thursday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins didn't hold a formal practice Wednesday following their Monday night loss to the Panthers, but Landry was still listed as a limited participant in what amounted to an estimation of his status. Landry's participation in all drills Thursday clears up any concern about his health, putting the wideout in line to reprise his usual role as quarterback Jay Cutler's favorite target for the Week 11 matchup with the Buccaneers.
